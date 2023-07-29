Mike Stephen talks to Chalkbeat Chicago reporter Samantha Smylie about Chicago Public Schools’ compliance with a state law dealing with punishment in schools, learns about the next chapter of the historic Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge from Mike Jeffers, founder of Chicago Jazz Magazine and venue & programming consultant, and gets the lowdown on a local organization that empowers youth with media and storytelling skills called True Star Media from production team member Christopher Lockridge.

