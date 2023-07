This week we discuss the impact of discrimination on local housing. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen talks to Donna Sack, vice president and chief program officer of the Naper Settlement, about a new project called Unvarnished that documents the impacts of housing discrimination and then chats with local jazz saxman Chris Greene about his upcoming gig and his band’s music.

