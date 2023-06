This week we get a preview of the Chicago Science Festival. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen gets a preview of the upcoming Chicago Science Festival from Illinois Science Council founder & executive director Monica Metzler, learns about the music of the local group Surabhi Ensemble from guitarist Carlo Basile, and discovers the Secret History of local multi-instrumentalist Derf Reklaw.

