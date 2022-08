Chicago has an extensive community of creative types who could use some guidance. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen learns how Conspire Creative works to coach Chicago’s creative community from founder Sharon Woodhouse, discusses the importance of local beekeeping with Chicago Honey Co-Op founder and farm manager Michael Thompson, and discovers the Secret History of local bass phenom Richard Davis.

