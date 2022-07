This week we discuss diversity in the local theater scene. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen learns about Perceptions Theatre’s work to include more diverse voices in the local theater community from founder and artistic director Myesha Tiara and then discovers the Secret History of 1970s & 80s postpunk rockers Stations.

