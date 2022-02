Why not celebrate 800 shows with the limited edition OTL cupcakes? (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen discusses the state education legislation moving through Springfield with Chalkbeat reporter Samantha Smylie, learns the Secret History of local blues guitarist J.B. Ritchie, and celebrates 800 episodes of this podcast and radio show with co-founder and former producer Andy Hermann.

