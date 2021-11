Mike Stephen talks to Erik Esse, the producer of a new documentary about the internal divisions in the co-op movement called Co-Op Wars, learns about the struggles of Afghan refugee youth in Chicago from ProPublica reporter Melissa Sanchez, and discovers the Secret History of 1970s one-hit wonder Jamestown Massacre. And Mike ponders the question: do we still need street sweeping in Chicago?

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our Apple Podcasts Page, Spotify, or our RSS feed.