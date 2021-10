Mike Stephen gets on update on the local craft beer scene from Chicago Tribune reporter Josh Noel, chats with local musician David Stowell about his new music, and learns the Secret History of the 1960s group The Opals. And Mike hopes we can take a step back from looking at everything through a political lens and do what’s right when it comes to the challenges we face in the world.

