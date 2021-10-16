OTL #783: The Chicago Reader at 50, A proposal to fight homelessness in Chicago

The Chicago Reader turns 50. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen talks to Tracy Baim, the co-publisher of the Chicago Reader, about that publication’s 50th anniversary and what it means to the city. Then, we learn about a proposal to fight homelessness in Chicago from Edrika Fulford, a member of the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless‘ Grassroots Leadership Team. And Mike tells the story of a high school prank that will help improve that school’s cybersecurity.

