OTL #781: Mass incarceration’s impact, Ward map redrawing, The Footlight District rocks Chicago

Exploring the impact of mass incarceration on our communities. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen discusses the impact of mass incarceration in Illinois with Meredith Nnoka of IL Humanities, learns about community participation in redrawing ward maps from Chaundra Van Dyk of CHANGE Illinois, and gets the lowdown on some new rock and roll from the local band The Footlight District with vocalist and songwriter Sarah Scarbrough. And Mike waxes poetic about local dive bars, even if they might not be the cleanest places…or the most structurally sound.

Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen
Saturdays 5-6 a.m.

Outside the Loop Radio is a weekly audio magazine featuring fun segments and interviews with local newsmakers, artists, musicians, and others who are doing some cool stuff around the Chicago area. (Click for more.)

