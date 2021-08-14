OTL #774: Local industrial real estate boom, Julian Daniell’s new music, The Secret History of The Veil

Mike Stephen discusses how local industrial real estate is booming with AJ LaTrace of RE Journals, talks to local musician Julian Daniell about his new EP and upcoming show, and learns the Secret History of 1980s punk-pop band The Veil. And the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin recap the show, think about how to repurpose commercial buildings for residential use, and establish that Mike is always ready to play the harmonica.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our Apple Podcasts Page, Spotify, or our RSS feed.