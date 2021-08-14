OTL #774: Local industrial real estate boom, Julian Daniell’s new music, The Secret History of The Veil

Local industrial real estate is booming. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen discusses how local industrial real estate is booming with AJ LaTrace of RE Journals, talks to local musician Julian Daniell about his new EP and upcoming show, and learns the Secret History of 1980s punk-pop band The Veil. And the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin recap the show, think about how to repurpose commercial buildings for residential use, and establish that Mike is always ready to play the harmonica.

Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen
Outside the Loop Radio is a weekly audio magazine featuring fun segments and interviews with local newsmakers, artists, musicians, and others who are doing some cool stuff around the Chicago area. (Click for more.)

