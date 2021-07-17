OTL #770: Remembering the Crosstown Expressway, Housing help, The Secret History of Ari Brown

Mike Stephen remembers the proposed Crosstown Expressway from the 1970s with local writer Mary Wisniewski, learns about housing assistance in the wake of the pandemic with Anthony Simpkins, president & CEO of Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago, and discovers the Secret History of Chicago tenor sax man Ari Brown. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin discuss discuss highway transportation and their favorite El lines.

