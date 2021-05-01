OTL #759: Rich Robbins on the rise, Local labor history, Local commercial real estate

Mike Stephen sits down with local musician Rich Robbins to learn about his new album and inspiration, discusses the importance of labor history with Larry Spivack of the Illinois Labor History Society, and gets the lowdown on the health of local commercial real estate during the pandemic with AJ LaTrace, editor of RE Journals. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin recap the show and wonder if the possible renaming of Lake Shore Drive will impact classic rock jamz.

