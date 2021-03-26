OTL #754: Skyrocketing property taxes, North Lawndale improves quality of life, The Secret History of Big Voice Odom

WGN Radio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Property taxes in Wicker Park are high! (Photo: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Property taxes in Wicker Park are high! (Photo: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen discusses the issue of increasing property taxes in Wicker Park with Hannah Alani of Block Club Chicago, talks to Executive Pastor Reshorna Fitzpatrick of Stone Temple Missionary Baptist Church about how residents of North Lawndale are improving life in that community, and discovers the Secret History of Andrew “Big Voice” Odom. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin reflect on the good work of the North Lawndale community and wonder how their NCAA brackets will turn out.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our Apple Podcasts Page, Spotify, or our RSS feed.

Share this story

Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen
Saturdays 5-6 a.m. outsidetheloopradio

Outside the Loop Radio is a weekly audio magazine featuring fun segments and interviews with local newsmakers, artists, musicians, and others who are doing some cool stuff around the Chicago area. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular