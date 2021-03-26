OTL #754: Skyrocketing property taxes, North Lawndale improves quality of life, The Secret History of Big Voice Odom

Mike Stephen discusses the issue of increasing property taxes in Wicker Park with Hannah Alani of Block Club Chicago, talks to Executive Pastor Reshorna Fitzpatrick of Stone Temple Missionary Baptist Church about how residents of North Lawndale are improving life in that community, and discovers the Secret History of Andrew “Big Voice” Odom. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin reflect on the good work of the North Lawndale community and wonder how their NCAA brackets will turn out.

