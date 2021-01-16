OTL #744: Is our democracy healthy?, The Secret History of Alejandro Morales

Is our democracy healthy?

Mike Stephen discusses the health of our democracy in the wake of recent events with Dr. Joel Ostrow, professor of political science and an expert in the rise and fall of democracies.  Then we learn about the life of the late Alejandro Morales, a beloved local musician who recently passed away, from OTL contributor Steve Krakow (aka: Plastic Crimewave). And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin encourage us, the people, to get our act together when it comes to supporting our democracy. The local pandemic tunez come from Moss Grows.

