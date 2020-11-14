OTL #735: Behind the scenes of getting out the vote, NewCity’s special Best of Chicago, Enjoying the COVID winter

Voting is cool!

Mike Stephen learns about what it’s like to get out the vote with Janelle Rau-Clauson, chats about NewCity’s special “Best of Chicago” issue with guest co-editor Scoop Jackson, and gets some tips on enjoying winter during a pandemic from the Chicago Reader‘s John Greenfield. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin reflect on the show and Mike makes plans to visit Collin’s house to see his fire table. The local pandemic tunez come from Blue Spring.

