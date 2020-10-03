OTL #729: How local businesses are surviving the pandemic

Mike Stephen talks to a variety of local business owners about how they are surviving the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We hear from Joe Basilone, co-owner of Perkolator in Portage Park, Tyler & Natalie Anderson, co-owners of Beardsgaard Barbers in Batavia, and Jim & Kisha Williams, co-owners of Power Fitness Chicago in Roseland. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin reflect on this week’s show and reflect on helping out local businesses during the pandemic. The local pandemic tunez come from Chef Mike.

