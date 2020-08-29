OTL #724: Chicago youth making a difference, Chicago census outreach, The Secret History of Bill Coday

Mike Stephen talks to Lane Tech High School senior and member of the Mikva Challenge Youth Safety Advisory Council Hannah Lawrence about her efforts for police reform, learns about The Institute for Positive Living’s efforts for a more accurate census from CEO & founder Rev. Marrice Coverson, and discovers the Secret History of late soul singer Bill Coday. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin reflect on the show and discuss diplomatic relations with other states. The local pandemic tunez come from Slightly Faded.

