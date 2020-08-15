OTL #722: Clean energy in IL, Renters struggling in a pandemic, The Secret History of The Kind

Mike Stephen gets an update on the Clean Energy Jobs Act from State Rep. Ann Williams, discusses the plight of renters during the pandemic with Philip DeVon of the Metropolitan Tenants Organization, and explores the Secret History of 70s rockers The Kind. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin remind everyone to fill out their census forms and remind everyone of the greatness of The Tamale Guy. The local pandemic jamz this week come from Andrew Bird.

