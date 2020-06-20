OTL #714: Celebrating Pride in 2020, Chicago breweries are back, The Secret History of Chase

Mike Stephen discusses the Pride Month celebrations this year and the significance of the recent LGBTQ civil rights Supreme Court decision with Tracy Baim, learns about the comeback of Chicago breweries and bars with Chicago Tribune reporter Josh Noel, and discovers the Secret History of 70s horn-rockers Chase. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin remind all of us to keep wearing masks during the pandemic and reflect on the recent street closure initiative in Chicago. The local quarantine music this week comes from Paddle Fish.

