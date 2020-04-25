OTL #706: COVID-19’s state economic impact, Hunger during a pandemic, The Secret History of the Ashby Ostermann Alliance

Mike Stephen broadcasts from his home…while in his pajamas and robe.

Mike Stephen discusses the impact of COVID-19 on Illinois’ finances, learns about the work of Beyond Hunger during the pandemic, and discovers the Secret History of the jazz fusion group The Ashby Ostermann Alliance. In the OTL Wrap Party segment Mike and Producer Collin try to remain positive during the pandemic and, in an OTL first, make a Demolition Man reference. The local quarantine music this week comes from The DeFunked.

