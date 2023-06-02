Joe De Paulo, manager for Bolingbrook’s Clow International Airport, and WGN Radio Executive Content Producer Ben Anderson join WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to share this year’s Cavalcade of Planes, June 3-4 in Bolingbrook, IL. This family-friendly aviation event features vintage aircraft, flying demonstrations, a kid zone, and aircraft rides! For more information and to purchase tickets, visit cavalcadeofplanes.com.

