Joe De Paulo, manager for Bolingbrook’s Clow International Airport, and WGN Radio Executive Content Producer Ben Anderson join WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to share this year’s Cavalcade of Planes, June 3-4 in Bolingbrook, IL. This family-friendly aviation event features vintage aircraft, flying demonstrations, a kid zone, and aircraft rides! For more information and to purchase tickets, visit cavalcadeofplanes.com.
On the Map: Cavalcade of Planes at Bolingbrook’s Clow International Airport
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
On the Map
Fridays 6-7pm
“On the Map” is a weekly travel-focused program showcasing regional, national and international tourism. Click for more.