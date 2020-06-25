Listen Now
Nick D Full Show 6.24.20 Part 1

Nick chats with Dick DeBartolo of Giz Wiz to chat about Al Jaffee’s retirement and gadgets. Hollywood Reporter’s Dan Fienberg joins the conversation at midnight. Through the show, Nick features some Classic Carson and chats about flying and bucket list stories with listeners.

