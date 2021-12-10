Navy Pier McDonald is making a difference in the community

Owner/Operator Gianna Funkhouser joined Bob Sirott to talk about the Toy Drive that McDonalds is working with WGN-TV today! McDonalds partners with WGN and other local businesses in the area helping to donate 5000 toys to the Chicago Park District. The CPD then delivers the toys to parks where children might not get a toy this Christmas. We pass out coffee and bakery items to anyone dropping off toys!

