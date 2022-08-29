Legendary WGN agriculture-business reporter Max Armstrong joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss the drought that’s affecting the agriculture in Europe and how that may influence the agricultural preparations and decisions made in the U.S. Later, Max addressed whether or not indoor vertical farms in metropolitan areas are the future of agriculture and then he shared his thoughts on the expectation of Ukrainian agriculture exports doubling despite the ongoing war.
Max Armstrong (Photo by Glenn Kaupert, © 2016.)