Matt Bubala fills in for Anna Devlantes ft. Paper City Magazine Journalist Courtney Dabney

Paper City Magazine Journalist Courtney Dabney joins the conversation with host Matt Bubala as Dabney discusses her article on how Generation X is handling quarantine better than the others and why.

According to Dabney, Generation X’s independence growing up have better prepared them to live more comfortable throughout the pandemic.

“From generation to generation the pendulum kinda swings… but we were really on our own,” said Dabney. “Fending for ourselves and walking home after school and in this generation that we we raised, I couldn’t imagine letting my kids do that.”

