Matt Bubala fills in for Anna Devlantes 12/29/20

WGN Radio
Posted: / Updated:

Matt Bubala

Professor of infectious disease at Vanderbilt University, Dr. William Schafner, joins the conversation with Host Matt Bubala to give some real insight on just how effective the new COVID-19 vaccines.

Chicago Tribune reporter, Karen Ann Cullotta takes back to school plans amid the continuing pandemic and the mental health effects of attending school during this time.

Plus, Executive Director of Preservation Chicago, Ward Miller, gives insight on the progress and complications of the proposed Obama Center.

Keep the conversation going with Matt on Twitter! @mattbubala

Share this story

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-4pm AnnaDavlantes

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular