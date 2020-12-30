Matt Bubala fills in for Anna Devlantes 12/29/20

Professor of infectious disease at Vanderbilt University, Dr. William Schafner, joins the conversation with Host Matt Bubala to give some real insight on just how effective the new COVID-19 vaccines.

Chicago Tribune reporter, Karen Ann Cullotta takes back to school plans amid the continuing pandemic and the mental health effects of attending school during this time.

Plus, Executive Director of Preservation Chicago, Ward Miller, gives insight on the progress and complications of the proposed Obama Center.

Keep the conversation going with Matt on Twitter! @mattbubala