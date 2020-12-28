Matt Bubala filling in for Anna Devlantes

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins guest host Matt Bubala to talk about the latest news about COVID-19 vaccines.

Michael Miller, professor economics at DePaul University joins the conversation to answer those burning questions about the fight over the stimulus checks and what citizens should expect in the coming months.

Plus, Courtney Dabney, writer for Paper City Magazine in Austin, TX, on just how well generation X is adjusting to the national crisis.

WGN Anchor Ben Bradley chimes in on generation X.

Alexia Elejalde-Ruiz, Chicago Tribune reporter talks about the lights in the darkness of pandemic news.

Plus, former NFL player Ed O’bradovich talks Bears V. Packers and more.

