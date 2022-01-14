“We are living history right now,” is how Dr. Satish Nadig sees the groundbreaking transplant. He says molecular technology, including gene editing, allows scientists to edit out the characteristics that would cause a human body to reject the pig organ, and edit in traits that encourage the body to accept the organ. At stake is not only the 57-year-old man’s life, but also the lives of over 100,000 Americans waiting for organ transplants. Also in this feature: a few words from WGN legend Orion Samuelson.
Man receives pig heart
Northwestern Medicine transplant expert says if it's successful, people waiting for organ transplants could be next.