“Let’s Get Legal” Hosted by Jon Hansen and Powered by the Illinois State Bar Association 1.29.22

This week on “Let’s Get Legal” host Jon Hansen is joined by leading criminal defense attorney Audrey Anderson to discussion the importance of organizations like DCFS and why she decided to transition from the prosecution. University of Illinois law professor Jason Mazzone talks the significance of Justice Breyer and President Biden’s plans for the newest Supreme Court nominee. Real estate attorney Kevin Camden joins the show to talk about the effects a dragging pandemic has on the market and IRS tax attorney Steven A. Leahy tells you why money transfer apps are being watched. During “Let’s Get Legal” overtime, Blake Stubbs talks a new lawsuit over misleading movie commercial.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter