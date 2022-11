Wendy Snyder is joined by Dr. John Duffy and they break down how to keep those stressful holiday gatherings as jolly as possible. Dr. Duffy is a clinical psychologist and parenting expert here to offer advice on entering the holiday season dealing with the pain of lost loved ones and difficult family members. He is also the author of Parenting the New Teen in the Age of Anxiety which you can purchase here.

