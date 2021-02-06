Home Sweet Home Chicago (02/06/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Jeremy, Mr. Floor’s Igor Murokh, Jill Van Riet Associate with Baird & Warner, and Silverthorne Homebuilders’ Jim Work

Click here to visit the guests featured on Home Sweet Home Chicago.

This week, THE Mr. Floor Igor Murokh gives listeners the 411 on how to remove hazy buildup from hardwood floors and why it’s so important not to use just water to clean your hardwood floors. Then, real estate agent Jill Van Riet talks about the housing market right now and what the best strategy is for buyers and sellers. Next, Jim Works from Silverthorne Home Builders told us about a Home Sweet Home listener who called in to ask about scattered site custom home builds. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

Shoutout to the highland Park Police Department, Once Upon a Bagel and Once Upon a Deli.