We started this week’s show by chatting with realtor Kari Kohler from The Kohler Group and her incredible opportunities for investors, then Dave Schlueter from The Law Office of Dave Schlueter giving us legal advice on all things for selling a home, followed by Igor Murokh of Mr. Floor answering a multitude of caller questions, and MegaPros Jeremy is here to help with caller questions about home repairs and remodels.

To learn more about what MEGAPros Home Improvement can do for you, go to megapros.com or call 1-847-658-8989