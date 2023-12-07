From rabbit and deer repellent, to fertilizer, to bulbs that need no water or soil, to kids' gardening gifts, Chicago-area garden centers like Chalet in Wilmette have a lot of gift ideas.

In the audio clip below, one of Santa Fizz’s elves helps out WGN’s Steve Alexander with some gift ideas for people who have “green thumbs,” or who want to have them. Jennifer Brennan, in addition to being an elf for WGN’s gardening guru Jim “Santa Fizz” Fizzell, is a horticultural information specialist at Chalet Garden Center in Wilmette, Illinois, one of many terrific garden centers and nurseries in the Chicago area featuring great gift ideas.

A. Plant gifts that are not obviously for the holidays (Poinsettias, Paper White Narcissus, Amaryllis bulbs to plant) –

NoWater Flowers WAXZ – Amaryllis bulb on a wire stand that are coated in wax and red glitter – $29.99 NoWater Flowers WAXZ – Amaryllis bulb on a wire stand that are coated in wax and dressed with knit sweater with a snowman that says “Let in Snow” – $29.99

B. Plant care products to help your friends get “greener” thumbs –

1. Jennifer’s favorite houseplant fertilizer! – Superthrive GROW, $12.99 (formerly Dyna-Gro GROW) – incredible liquid fertilizer with a 7-9-5 N-P-K formulation plus 11 micronutrients – 8 ounce bottle used at the rate of ½ teaspoon per one gallon of water. (enough to make 64 gallons! (THIS WOULD BE A GREAT STOCKING STUFFER)

2. Also from Superthrive –Orchid-Pro, $12.99 – another liquid feritilzer for Orchids with a 7-8-6 N-P-K plus 11 micronutrients – 8 ounce bottle used at the rate of ½ ounce per one gallon of water

3. Bonide Systemic Houseplant Insect Control – $9.99 for 8 ounce bottle used at the rate of 2.5 Tablespoons per a 6 inch diameter planting pot. Granules sprinkled over the surface of the soil in the pot and watered in with ususal amount of water for that plant. It kills any insects in the soil and is absorbed by the plant roots and stays in the plant for 8 weeks killing any insect sucking the juices of the plant or eating the leaves.

4. BioAdvanced 3-in1 Insect, Disease & Mite Control Spray – $12.99 – The best product to have to take care of anything that could be a problem for your houseplants. It controls insects, fungal leaf diseases and spider mites. It is a trans-laminar systemic that can be sprayed on one surface of the leaves and it stays in those leaves for 30 days.

5.Bosmere Down Under Plant Stand – $16.99 – Jennifer thinks these are the best invention for large plants. It sits under the pot in the saucer and keeps the bottom of the pot out of any standing water. You can water the plant in place without taking it to a sink or shower stall; and never need to worry about root rot!

C. Outdoor garden care products (that potential ‘Green Thumb” people NEED to know about –

1. Best animal (rabbit & deer) repellent to spray on plants – Plantskydd Repellent – $29.99 for 1 quart spray bottle – The BEST repellent! It is a blood- based soray that stays on parts of plants that have been sprayed for 60 days in the growing season, 90 days in Winter.

2. A great alternate repellent – Bonide Repels-All animal repellent spray – $15.99 for 32 ounce bottle – an Earth-friendly natural product that uses smell and taste repellents to protect plants that are targeted by rabbit, deer and 11 other animals.

D, Products for pruning plants –

Top of the line pruning shears – Felco Pruning Shears – there are many models. The best starter is the Number 2 for $84.99. This is a tool that will last a lifetime, with all replaceable parts. No 2 can cut branches that are up to 1.5 inches in diameter. Products to care for Felco Pruning Shears – Felco Spray 980 – $16.99 – use this to lubricate and clean the Felco tools Felco 903 Sharpening Tool – $34.99 – There is a truth to the saying “Keep your edge”. This tool keeps the blade of the Felco pruner sharp and prevents the need for replacing the blade, and also give healthier pruning cuts. Felco Folding Pruning Saw – $39.99 – For branches larger than 2 inches, it is necessary to use a pruning saw. This folding pocket version keeps you ready for anything in the garden. No running back to the tool shed to get the large pruning saw. (And when you carry one of these in your pocket – no one bother you in the garden!) Corona Easy-Cut Extendable Lopping Shears – $67.99 – To keep you off of ladders when pruning trees or large shrubs, these lopping shears are wonderful. The handles extend from 21 inches long to 33 inches. We professionals always warn “If you need to get on a ladder to reach a branch, you are better off calling an Arborist!”