Here is how one small business is giving back during these tough times

David Shell from the Denim Lounge, talks to WGN Radio’s Pete McMurray. David shares how for every jean that they sell, they will donate a pair of jeans to any first responder, Dr., nurse or anyone else on the front lines of your choice.
