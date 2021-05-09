Grant Park Music Festival Will Now be Hosting Concerts at Millennium Park

CHICAGO – JULY 16: Chicago residents and tourists explore the Pritzker Pavilion designed by famed architect Frank Gehry in the newly opened Millennium park July 16, 2004 in Chicago Illinois. The park which covers just over 24 acres cost nearly $500 million to build. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Paul Winberg, the President and CEO of the Grant Park Music Festival, discusses the return of the summer concerts to Grant Park. Coincidentally, the concerts will now be moved to Millennium Park at the Pritzker Pavilion. Paul also addresses the precautions they are taking to ensure a safe environment within the Covid guidelines. When the concerts open, they will be starting off with a 25% capacity venue and gradually move up to 60-75% as guidelines loosen up. He mentions that the first concert since September of 2019 will be held on the eve of July 4th this year and reservations will open up on July 1st.

