Gone With The Wind is the only book a local writer discarded

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- As the death toll from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to rise in the U.S., we're looking beyond statistics. Amidst the country's gradual reopening, protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody, and the resulting conversations on police brutality have overshadowed the coronavirus narrative. Having undoubtedly borne the brunt of COVID-19, the Black community is roiling from another virus: racism.