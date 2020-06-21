Listen Now
Gone With The Wind is the only book a local writer discarded

Elizabeth Austin

Elizabeth Austin is a local writer who grew up with Gone With the Wind, a gift she received in 1975 for Christmas. Austin threw away her book. She writes, “I don’t think I’d ever thrown away a book before—at least, not one that was still intact. But this book was different. I didn’t want to be responsible for one more young girl reading Gone with the Wind. It is a pernicious book. It is an evil book.” She chats with Matt Bubala about her experiences. Austin’s article in Washington Monthly can be found here.

