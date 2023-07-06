Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

Logan Square And Avondale Are Losing The Most Affordable Housing In Chicago:

Other North Side neighborhoods like West Town, Uptown and Rogers Park also are losing more low-cost apartments. Two- and four-flat buildings also are continuing to vanish throughout the city.

Chicago’s Air Pollution Is The Worst It’s Been In A Decade — And Some Residents Are Suffering: There have been 13 air pollution advisories for the Chicago area this year, the most since at least 2012.

Loyola Park’s ‘Whimsical’ New Toy Libraries Give Kids Toys To Play With On The Beach: Neighbors are encouraged to leave beach toys in the four boxes along the shoreline, including pails, shovels, trucks and beach balls.

Lula Cafe’s First Cookbook Features More Than 100 Recipes, Stories From Iconic Logan Square Restaurant: Fans will find recipes for Lula classics like pasta yiayia in “The Lula Cafe Cookbook.” It’s available for preorder and will ship in the fall.