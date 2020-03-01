Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | March 1st, 2020 | Coronavirus Tips, Political Analysts, Meatless Recipes and more…

First, political analyst Jim Warren joins the show to talk about the North Carolina Democratic primary results and where all of the candidates stand in its aftermath. Warren also touches on which candidates look the strongest in the debate and financial categories. (14:51) Then later get Paul Lisnek’s take as he joins the show to talk about the same political topics. (1:47:58)

This week’s Far Flung Forecast comes from Newport News, Virginia, the home of Katherine Johnson. Johnson was an American mathematician whose calculations of orbital mechanics as a NASA employee were critical in the earliest spaceflights. Johnson died this past week. She was 103-years-old. (24:37)

Kevin Most, DO, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Hospital, talks about the latest on the coronavirus. Dr. Most reveals who’s at risk for the coronavirus and what symptoms you should watch for with the coronavirus. Plus, Dr. Most says whether or not the surgical masks are doing any good, and what you should be doing to prevent yourself from contracting the coronavirus. (45:20)

You know the names, now watch Sandy Duncan, Donny Most, Adrian Zmed and Kate Buddeke in Apollo Theater’s “Middletown – Ride of Your Life.” This week’s theater segment features the cast of the show in a round table discussion about their individual careers and the show itself. (56:13)

Today’s Food Time show goes ‘meatless’ in light of the Lenten season and getting healthier. Chicago Diner chef Jose Martinez joins the segment to talk about how the diner is cooking up some if your meat favorites meals, in meatless fashion. Chef Martinez also talks about his favorite recipes from the Chicago Diner Cookbook. So, whether you observe Lent or just want to eat healthier, this edition of Food Time is (2:05:55)

That and so much more on this edition of Dean Richards' Sunday Morning!

