Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | February 23rd, 2020 | Ben Affleck, the Cast of 'The Secret of my Success," Paczki Day and more…

Today’s show starts in Rochester, New York for Dave Schwan’s ‘Far Flung Forecast.’ Rochester is home to the Eastman Kodak Company, the company of the camera that captured the famous photo of the US Marines that raised the American flag at Iwo Jima, 75 years ago today. (17:13)

Jim Warren, national political commentator and executive editor at NewsGuard, joins the show to talk about the Nevada Caucus and what its results mean for each candidate, and President Trump. (26:07) Plus, hear Paul Lisnek’s take on the caucus later in the show. (1:51:22)

‘This Week in Theater’ features cast members, Heidi Kettenring, Sydney Morton and Billy Harrigan Tighe, of the Paramount Theatre’s ‘The Secret of My Success.’ The cast talks about what it’s like to bring the show to the big stage at the Paramount and tell their unique stories and backgrounds of their time in theater. Plus, hear a preview of a couple of the tunes from the show performed live in-studio. The show is adapted from the 80s Michael J. Fox movie, The Secret of My Success. The show is on stage now through March 29th , you can reserve your tickets today at paramountaurora.com. (51:00 )

Dean Richards shares his recent conversation with Ben Affleck about his first film in four years, “The Way Back.” Affleck talks about how deeply he has been able to relate to the film’s story and why he felt like he could really “sink his teeth” into the part he plays. Dean also takes a look at the weekend box office numbers. (1:32:02)

This week’s Food Time show tackles the paczki pastry delight in light of “Paczki Day” this coming Tuesday. Dean Richards talks with three Chicago bakery owners who are known famously for their paczki. Visit each and hear what they had to say on this week’s Food Time. (2:04:02)

