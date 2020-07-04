Dane Neal talks turkey tips, 4th of July safety and Road America| 07.04.20

Host Dane Neal invites John Ewert, Road America National Park and Speed’s Director of Communications, to join the conversation over phone to discuss indie car racing and Road America’s plans to re-open the track for fans enjoyment including free tickets for essential workers and ages 16 and under.

“This is our 65th anniversary… we are incredibly lucky to have such a gem in the midwest — a short drive from Chicago and also a great way for the family to get away and do something fun and positive,” Ewert said.

Find tickets to a Road America race online at roadamerica.com

Tickets range from $40-$180.

Six time Emmy-award winner Marty Snider joins the conversation from Indianapolis to gives details on NBC’s commitment to motor racing and the two major series running at the same time for the first time ever.

“I get to host all of them…When you talk to the drivers they’re very excited. NASCAR guys are excited to see the IndyCar guys and the IndyCar guys are excited to see the NASCAR guys,” said Snider.

Later in the show drivers Austin Cindric and Cole Custer call in.

Greg Rempe, Dean of the Live Fire breaking news broadcast for BBQ, joins the conversation over the phone with the best BBQ tips, sports and more.

Plus, Greg and Carolyn Alonzo talk about their food pantry for pets created as a tribute to their own lost pup during the pandemic.

For more information on Obi’s Pet Pantry visit www.obispetpantry.org or visit them on Facebook and Instagram us at ObisPetPantry.

University of Chicago’s Dr. Allison Tothy warns and answers questions of safety hazards during the holiday including kiddie pools, fireworks and more.

“I work every 4th of July, I have for the past several years and I know I’m going to see and increase in burn incidents — not just on the 4th but on the 5th and 6th as well,” Tothy said.