14 Parish owner Racquel Fields talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about her Caribbean-influenced restaurant — the only all-rum bar in Chicago. (The sugar-cane sourced liquor is also spelled “rhum,” which is a nod to a particular process: Rum is made from molasses, a product of sugar production, while Rhum Agricole is made directly from freshly pressed sugarcane juice.) Fields says the partnership with the Bears means increased exposure for her business via advertising, online promotion, and an in-stadium presence.

