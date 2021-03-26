Celebrity Chef Giada De Laurentiis shares how you can teach your children about portion size and sugar consumption

Ashleigh Banfield welcomes Celebrity Chef Giada De Laurentiis to her show. Chef De Laurentiis discusses her Italian upbringing, her new cookbook ‘Eat Better, Feel Better’, and lessons she learned in teaching her daughter about portion size that you can use in your family.



You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction