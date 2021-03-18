BuyDiverse talks to Chicago United’s Tiffany Hamel Johnson and Hire 360’s Jay Rowell

ChicagoMSDC celebrates Chicago United President and CEO Tiffany Hamel Johnson for Women’s History Month. Tiffany, a history-maker, is the first African American woman to hold the position since the organization’s founding. Tiffany joins Vince in a conversation around the vision for Chicago United, how this organization makes an impact, and why our differences matter.

Then, Hire360’s Executive Director Jay Rowell talks about what they do and the upcoming Chicago Developers Conference, a joint event with Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council.

Hire360’s Executive Director Jay Rowell and ChicagoMDC’s J. Vincent Williams talk about the mission of both organizations and the ground-breaking virtual conference their organizations are hosting. The Chicago Developers Conference, which connects real estate developers with

minority and diverse businesses for opportunities for million dollar projects in Chicago, will be held April 20-21, 2021. Some of the projects include the Obama Presidential Library, “The 78” and other large scale developments. Listen in now, and also find out more at www.chicagodevelopersconference.com.