WGN Radio’s Karen Conti is with Attorney Jon Loevy talking about the lawsuit he is representing, against the City of Kenosha by the family of the man killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during the last year’s protests. If you want to contact Jon visit loevy.com

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.