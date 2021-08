WGN Radio’s Karen Conti is joined by Attorney Colin Diamond and Pet Expert Steve Dale with National Dog Day coming up this week. They discuss the rise of dog bites due to COVID with more people getting dogs and more home deliveries.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.