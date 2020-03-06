Anna Davlantes Show 3/6/20: Best cleaning products to use against against COVID-19, Open Water founders Nicole Doucet and Jess Page, & plant-based lifestyle expert Elysabeth Alfano on her new vegan cooking show on Amazon Prime

Anna Davlantes Full Show for Friday, March 6th:

The demand for cleaning products is rising due to coronavirus. The EPA has just released a list of disinfectant products approved for use against COVID-19 on surfaces. (At 7:48) ABC News Correspondent and WGN Radio Ryan Burrow shares some of the best disinfectant products to clean germ-ridden surfaces amid coronavirus concerns. Should we stop shaking hands because of coronavirus? (At 15:38) Lifestyle expert Akliah Siti shares her thoughts. (At 18:40 ) Open Water is a startup headquartered in the Bridgeport neighborhood that sells bottled water in aluminum containers for environmental reasons. Open Water founders Nicole Doucet and Jess Page speak about the concept behind their business and their mission towards sustainable packaging. (At 25:43) Plant-based lifestyle expert Elysabeth Alfano talks to Anna about her new vegan cooking show on Amazon Prime “New Day New Chef’.