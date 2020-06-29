WGN Radio Theatre #475: Have Gun-Will Travel, The Charlie McCarthy Show, The Man Called X, Casey, Crime Photographer, Avalon Time, Suspense, The Adventures of Ellery Queen & Fibber McGee and Molly (PART 2)

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you 5 of the best hours from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for June 27th, 2020.

First up we have “Have Gun-Will Travel: Three Bells to Perdido” starring: John Dehner; (01-18-59). Next up is a classic episode from “The Charlie McCarthy Show” guest starring: Jane Wyman (10-19-47). Our third episode is “The Man Called X: As Black as Diamonds” starring: Herbert Marshall; (02-10-51). “Casey, Crime Photographer: Self-Made Hero” starring: Staats Cottsworth (07-17-47). Following Casey, Crime Photographer is “Avalon Time: Expectant Father” starring: Red Skelton; (10-18-39). Next, we have “Suspense: Death Flies Blind” starring: Richard Dix; (05-04-43). In hour 5 we have “The Adventures Ellery Queen: The Adventures of the World Series Crime” starring: Sydney Smith; (09-30-43). Lastly, a classic episode from “Fibber McGee and Molly: South Atlantic” starring: Jim & Marian Jordan; (01-28-54).

