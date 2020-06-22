WGN Radio Theatre #474: Boston Blackie, The Burns and Allen Show, Inner Sanctum, Tale of The Texas Rangers, The Abbott and Costello Show, The Molle’ Mystery Theatre, Gang Busters, & Fibber McGee and Molly (PART 1)

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you 5 of the best hours from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for June 20th, 2020.

First up we have “Boston Blackie: The Stolen Rare Book” starring: Dick Kollmar; (09-03-46). Next up is a classic episode from “The Burns and Allen Show: What’s Wrong with George?” (10-14-40). Our third episode is “Inner Sanctum: Death Is an Artist” starring: Lew Bowman; (01-23-45). “Tale of The Texas Rangers: Joy Ride” starring: Judy Garland (05-27-51). Following Tale of The Texas Ranger is “The Abbott and Costello Show” guest starring: Lynn Bari; (12-16-43). Next, we have “The Molle’ Mystery Theatre: The Beckoning Fair One” starring: Bernard Lenrow; (06-05-45). In hour 5 we have “Gang Busters: Battle of Alcatraz” starring: Mercedes McCambridge; (05-11-46). Lastly, a classic episode from “Fibber McGee and Molly: Inherit the Winded” starring: Jim & Marian Jordan; (01-27-54).

