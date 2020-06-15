WGN Radio Theatre #473: Mr. and Mrs. North, The Jack Benny Program, Big Town, Suspense, The Great Gildersleeve, Frontier Gentleman, The Chase, & Fibber McGee and Molly (PART 1)

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you 5 of the best hours from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for June 13th, 2020.

First up we have “Mr. and Mrs. North: Call me Chu-Chu” starring: Alice Frost & Joseph Curtin; (12-09-47). Next up is a classic episode from “The Jack Benny Program:Will TV Replace Radio?” (02-12-50). Our third episode is “Big Town: The Squeaking Rat” starring: Edward Pawley; (04-05-49). “Suspense: Drive In” starring: Judy Garland (11-21-46). Following Suspense is “The Great Gildersleeve: The Matchmaker” starring: Hal Peary; (01-25-42). Next, we have “Frontier Gentleman: The Claim Jumpers” starring: John Dehner; (03-09-58). In hour 5 we have “The Chase: Doug Burton and a Mysterious Letter” ; (07-10-52). Lastly, a classic episode from “Fibber McGee and Molly: Celebrity Molly” starring: Jim & Marian Jordan; (01-26-54).

PT 1: